In last trading session, Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw 1,847,797 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.54 trading at $3.08 or 19.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $862.99 Million. That closing price of RDUS’s stock is at a discount of -20.5% from its 52-week high price of $22.34 and is indicating a premium of 45.25% from its 52-week low price of $10.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 306.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 447.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.92%, in the last five days RDUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $18.80- price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. Radius Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.84% in past 5-day. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) showed a performance of 16.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.44 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.49% for stock’s current value.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Radius Health, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.8% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.6% in the current quarter and calculating 30.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.37 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.43 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $55.66 Million and $47.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.2% while estimating it to be 15.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.6%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 196 institutions for Radius Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at RDUS for having 7.43 Million shares of worth $84.27 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.86 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.08 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1941214 shares of worth $22.01 Million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.27 Million in the company or a holder of 3.58% of company’s stock.

