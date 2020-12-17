In recent trading session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw 1,721,158 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.47 trading at $1.07 or 24.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $49.72 Million. That current trading price of PRFX’s stock is at a discount of -43.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 26.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 73.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 82.82% for stock’s current value.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for PainReform Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRFX for having 638.96 Thousand shares of worth $2.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 444.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.05 Million.

