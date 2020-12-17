In last trading session, NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw 1,044,958 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.07 trading at $1.02 or 12.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $209.72 Million. That closing price of NBSE’s stock is at a discount of -29.88% from its 52-week high price of $11.78 and is indicating a premium of 50.17% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 232.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.67%, in the last five days NBSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $9.75-6 price level, adding 6.97% to its value on the day. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.84% in past 5-day. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) showed a performance of 11.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 65.38% for stock’s current value.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBSE for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $15.39 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 916.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.96 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 537337 shares of worth $4.08 Million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 386.13 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.96 Million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.

