In last trading session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw 9,541,714 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.87 trading at $0.43 or 5.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.16 Billion. That closing price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -18.04% from its 52-week high price of $10.47 and is indicating a premium of 31% from its 52-week low price of $6.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.09%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 10 when the stock touched $9.29-4 price level, adding 4.52% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of 28.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.39 Million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.74% for stock’s current value.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.63 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $262.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored