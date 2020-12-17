In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 3,816,743 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.04 or -1.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $362.93 Million. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -53.47% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 66.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.3%, in the last five days LXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $4.10-2 price level, adding 26.1% to its value on the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.48% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of 134.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.49 Million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.99% for stock’s current value.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +63.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -182.22% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.6% in the current quarter and calculating 71.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -92.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.73 Million and $8Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -98.7% while estimating it to be -18.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134 institutions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at LXRX for having 60.24 Million shares of worth $86.75 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 51.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.37 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3910845 shares of worth $4.34 Million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.71 Million in the company or a holder of 1.6% of company’s stock.

