In last trading session, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw 2,112,522 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.36 trading at $5.56 or 6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.54 Billion. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -15.9% from its 52-week high price of $111.68 and is indicating a premium of 54.22% from its 52-week low price of $44.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lemonade, Inc. (LMND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -24.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.3% for stock’s current value.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.91 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for Lemonade, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at LMND for having 11.98 Million shares of worth $595.81 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 941310 shares of worth $55.25 Million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 425.14 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $21.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored