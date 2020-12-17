In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw 1,208,558 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.8 trading at $1.15 or 2.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.42 Billion. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -1.9% from its 52-week high price of $48.71 and is indicating a premium of 64.41% from its 52-week low price of $17.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.47%, in the last five days KC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $48.71- price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 100.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.61% in past 5-day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) showed a performance of 24.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 Million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.92 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $325.53 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 163 institutions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at KC for having 6.35 Million shares of worth $187.58 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 25.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, which was holding about 5.61 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $165.76 Million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5861760 shares of worth $173.1 Million or 23.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.95 Million in the company or a holder of 5.68% of company’s stock.

