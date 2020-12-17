In recent trading session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) saw 1,744,318 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.33 trading at $0.43 or 1.99% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.84 Billion. That current trading price of AES’s stock is at a discount of -0.67% from its 52-week high price of $22.48 and is indicating a premium of 63.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The AES Corporation (AES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days AES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $22.48- price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. The AES Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.1% in past 5-day. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) showed a performance of 4.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.78 Million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.96% for stock’s current value.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The AES Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +62.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.47% while that of industry is 0.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 17.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.69 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.69 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.43 Billion and $2.34 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.7% while estimating it to be 15.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.8%

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.7%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.69%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 778 institutions for The AES Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AES for having 84.61 Million shares of worth $1.53 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 81.25 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 Billion.

On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 37259200 shares of worth $674.76 Million or 5.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.67 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $338.07 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.

