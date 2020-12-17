In last trading session, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw 2,390,014 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.02 or 2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.69 Million. That closing price of NEOS’s stock is at a discount of -191.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 33.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.87%, in the last five days NEOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 10 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 43.58% to its value on the day. Neos Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.4% in past 5-day. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) showed a performance of 24.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.26 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1223.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1370.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1076.47% for stock’s current value.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.7%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEOS for having 4.61 Million shares of worth $2.44 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.32 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1085225 shares of worth $575.49 Thousand or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 585.39 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $310.43 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.

