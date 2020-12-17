In last trading session, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 3,061,346 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $158.05 trading at -$0.84 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.21 Billion. That closing price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -23.7% from its 52-week high price of $195.5 and is indicating a premium of 4.33% from its 52-week low price of $151.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $125 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -20.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -5.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.73% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $944.21 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $943.01 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -222.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

