In last trading session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw 4,222,434 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at -$0.12 or -3.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.22 Million. That closing price of IMMP’s stock is at a discount of -138.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 84.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 47.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Immutep Limited (IMMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.48%, in the last five days IMMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 10 when the stock touched $7.95-5 price level, adding 58.11% to its value on the day. Immutep Limited’s shares saw a change of 86.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.17% in past 5-day. Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) showed a performance of 64.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 248.19 Million shares which calculate 45.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +140.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.53% for stock’s current value.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Immutep Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMMP for having 38.44 Thousand shares of worth $66.49 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 14.84 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.67 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored