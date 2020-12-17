In recent trading session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw 3,946,626 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.91 trading at -$6.78 or -8.84% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15.35 Billion. That current trading price of HZNP’s stock is at a discount of -23.97% from its 52-week high price of $86.67 and is indicating a premium of 65.94% from its 52-week low price of $23.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.02 in the current quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.84%, in the last five days HZNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $80.70- price level, adding 13.53% to its value on the day. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of 92.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.13% in past 5-day. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) showed a performance of -2.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.96 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $123. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.58% for stock’s current value.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +58.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.57% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.1% in the current quarter and calculating 150% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $679.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $648.33 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $363.55 Million and $355.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 86.8% while estimating it to be 82.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 736.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.1%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 591 institutions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HZNP for having 19.25 Million shares of worth $1.5 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6185645 shares of worth $480.5 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $399.42 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored