In recent trading session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw 9,314,914 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.28 trading at $0.46 or 7.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.35 Billion. That current trading price of HL’s stock is at a discount of -8.12% from its 52-week high price of $6.79 and is indicating a premium of 77.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.9%, in the last five days HL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $6.47-1 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. Hecla Mining Company’s shares saw a change of 87.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.55% in past 5-day. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) showed a performance of 20.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.34 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $185.53 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -17.5% while estimating it to be 43.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -226.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 04 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.6%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 341 institutions for Hecla Mining Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HL for having 51.86 Million shares of worth $263.46 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 45.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $232.21 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31083609 shares of worth $148.58 Million or 5.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.74 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $94.36 Million in the company or a holder of 3.72% of company’s stock.

