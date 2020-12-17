In recent trading session, Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) saw 2,007,105 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.67 trading at -$0.04 or -0.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $566.31 Million. That current trading price of GHIV’s stock is at a discount of -10.87% from its 52-week high price of $11.83 and is indicating a premium of 12.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.42%, in the last five days GHIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $11.83- price level, adding 9.34% to its value on the day. Gores Holdings IV, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.92% in past 5-day. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) showed a performance of 7.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 Million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.78% for stock’s current value.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83 institutions for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. King Street Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GHIV for having 7.5 Million shares of worth $77.33 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 2.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.45 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1000000 shares of worth $10.26 Million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 345.11 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.56 Million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.

