In last trading session, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw 1,141,003 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.69 trading at $0.78 or 4.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $495.21 Million. That closing price of GAN’s stock is at a discount of -73.46% from its 52-week high price of $28.95 and is indicating a premium of 36.49% from its 52-week low price of $10.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 742.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 876.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GAN Limited (GAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.9%, in the last five days GAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $17.28- price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. GAN Limited’s shares saw a change of 25.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.9% in past 5-day. GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) showed a performance of -7.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.01 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 61.77% for stock’s current value.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.69 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 119.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 136 institutions for GAN Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GAN for having 1.4 Million shares of worth $23.71 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 841.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.22 Million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1044800 shares of worth $21.47 Million or 4.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 446.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.55 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored