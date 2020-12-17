In last trading session, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) saw 6,562,102 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.68 trading at -$0.32 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53 Billion. That closing price of FEAC’s stock is at a discount of -20.31% from its 52-week high price of $21.27 and is indicating a premium of 44.51% from its 52-week low price of $9.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.78%, in the last five days FEAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 10 when the stock touched $21.27- price level, adding 16.88% to its value on the day. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 78.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) showed a performance of 39.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110 institutions for Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at FEAC for having 5.25 Million shares of worth $63.85 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4.62 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.23 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1385093 shares of worth $16.84 Million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 985.43 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.98 Million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.

