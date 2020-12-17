In last trading session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw 1,180,718 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.88 trading at $1.27 or 6.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09 Billion. That closing price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -22.64% from its 52-week high price of $24.38 and is indicating a premium of 61.82% from its 52-week low price of $7.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 516.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at EH for having 13.18 Thousand shares of worth $105.14 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 10.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.71 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored