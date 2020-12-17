In recent trading session, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw 2,827,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.08 trading at $0.56 or 2.4% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $9.95 Billion. That current trading price of DBX’s stock is at a discount of -0.37% from its 52-week high price of $24.17 and is indicating a premium of 39.58% from its 52-week low price of $14.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.4%, in the last five days DBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $24.17- price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Dropbox, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.31% in past 5-day. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) showed a performance of 29.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.91 Million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.94% for stock’s current value.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dropbox, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76% while that of industry is 19.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 17.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.75 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $503.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $446Million and $455Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.8% while estimating it to be 10.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.8%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 566 institutions for Dropbox, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DBX for having 28.74 Million shares of worth $553.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 20.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $389.05 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8415502 shares of worth $162.08 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.94 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $133.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.2% of company’s stock.

