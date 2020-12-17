In recent trading session, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw 1,845,215 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.46 trading at $0.61 or 15.84% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7Million. That current trading price of CYTH’s stock is at a discount of -684.75% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 32.74% from its 52-week low price of $3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $125 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2702.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $125 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2702.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2702.69% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wendell (David) Associates, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CYTH for having 300 shares of worth $4.2 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

