In recent trading session, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw 8,349,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.16 or 7.34% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $39.47 Million. That current trading price of CNSP’s stock is at a discount of -140.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.62 and is indicating a premium of 46.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.258. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 193.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 63.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.34%, in the last five days CNSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $2.98-1 price level, adding 19% to its value on the day. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.96% in past 5-day. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) showed a performance of 12.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68.15 Million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 270.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +370.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 199.15% for stock’s current value.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co Inc is the top institutional holder at CNSP for having 61.56 Thousand shares of worth $108.35 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 12.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3410 shares of worth $6Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

