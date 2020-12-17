In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) saw 1,172,950 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.15 Million. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -218.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.4 and is indicating a premium of 47.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 341.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 552.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $0.481 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.3% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) showed a performance of 9.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 156.17 Million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 922.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +922.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 922.73% for stock’s current value.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 728.58 Thousand shares of worth $265.79 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 235Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 195000 shares of worth $71.14 Thousand or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored