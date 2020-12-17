In recent trading session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) saw 2,039,444 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.62 trading at $0.59 or 0.97% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $35.82 Billion. That current trading price of CNC’s stock is at a discount of -21.23% from its 52-week high price of $74.7 and is indicating a premium of 28.66% from its 52-week low price of $43.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Centene Corporation (CNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days CNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $62.40- price level, adding 1.29% to its value on the day. Centene Corporation’s shares saw a change of -2.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.46% in past 5-day. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) showed a performance of -8.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.15 Million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $82.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $102. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.22% for stock’s current value.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Centene Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -4.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.9% while that of industry is 23.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -37% in the current quarter and calculating 59.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.46 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.81 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $18.86 Billion and $26.02 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.9% while estimating it to be 10.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.04%

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1081 institutions for Centene Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CNC for having 62.56 Million shares of worth $3.65 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 40.7 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19902644 shares of worth $1.16 Billion or 3.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.25 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $947.9 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.

