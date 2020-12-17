In last trading session, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) saw 3,240,502 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.25 trading at -$0.1 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25 Billion. That closing price of TTCF’s stock is at a discount of -41.3% from its 52-week high price of $27.2 and is indicating a premium of 46.34% from its 52-week low price of $10.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.52%, in the last five days TTCF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $21.39- price level, adding 10% to its value on the day. Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 88.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.32% in past 5-day. Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) showed a performance of 15.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 Million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.49% for stock’s current value.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.05 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -169.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

