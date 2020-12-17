In recent trading session, Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) saw 16,588,596 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at $0.51 or 40.48% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.09 Million. That current trading price of TKAT’s stock is at a discount of -50.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 77.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 72.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 40.48%, in the last five days TKAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $2.67 price level, adding 37.62% to its value on the day. Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 233.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.12% in past 5-day. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) showed a performance of 57.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 471Thousand shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -43.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -43.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.5% for stock’s current value.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $304Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.66 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -87.2% while estimating it to be 42.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Takung Art Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TKAT for having 52.9 Thousand shares of worth $46.32 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

