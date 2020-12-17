In last trading session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) saw 1,429,617 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.19 trading at -$0.11 or -2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.64 Million. That closing price of PLG’s stock is at a discount of -20.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.27 and is indicating a premium of 83.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.08%, in the last five days PLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $6.27-1 price level, adding 17.22% to its value on the day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 207.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.97% in past 5-day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) showed a performance of 162.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 415.28 Million shares which calculate 217.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -32.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.44. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.94% for stock’s current value.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLG for having 10.13 Million shares of worth $20.27 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 9.87 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.73 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7117230 shares of worth $15.37 Million or 10.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 469.75 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $939.55 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.

