In last trading session, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw 1,531,840 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.25 trading at -$0.08 or -2.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.26 Million. That closing price of POWW’s stock is at a discount of -23.08% from its 52-week high price of $4 and is indicating a premium of 70.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 580.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMMO, Inc. (POWW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for AMMO, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ifp Advisors, Inc is the top institutional holder at POWW for having 4.43 Thousand shares of worth $11.15 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

