In recent trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw 2,845,169 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.54 trading at -$0.64 or -15.43% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $103.33 Million. That current trading price of ZYNE’s stock is at a discount of -110.45% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 27.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 572.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 595.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.43%, in the last five days ZYNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $4.28-1 price level, adding 18.69% to its value on the day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.71% in past 5-day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) showed a performance of -10.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.88 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 182.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +323.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.12% for stock’s current value.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZYNE for having 916.57 Thousand shares of worth $3.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 891.03 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.95 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 891025 shares of worth $2.95 Million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 598.07 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.98 Million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored