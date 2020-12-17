In last trading session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw 1,499,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.34 trading at -$0.85 or -4.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08 Billion. That closing price of CERE’s stock is at a discount of -15.24% from its 52-week high price of $18.83 and is indicating a premium of 44.92% from its 52-week low price of $9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 689.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.04% for stock’s current value.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 222600 shares of worth $2.29 Million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.3 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $487.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

