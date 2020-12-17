In last trading session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw 1,596,423 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.15 trading at -$5.55 or -7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.18 Billion. That closing price of BEAM’s stock is at a discount of -19.82% from its 52-week high price of $86.45 and is indicating a premium of 81.98% from its 52-week low price of $13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 930.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 708.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.66 in the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.14%, in the last five days BEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $86.45- price level, adding 16.54% to its value on the day. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 249.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.95% in past 5-day. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) showed a performance of 95.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -40.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -34.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.33% for stock’s current value.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 123 institutions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAM for having 7.33 Million shares of worth $180.43 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 3.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.59 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 797178 shares of worth $39.86 Million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 741.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.26 Million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored