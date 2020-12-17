In last trading session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw 1,454,032 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.33 trading at $0.49 or 10.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $554.78 Million. That closing price of AWH’s stock is at a discount of -8.44% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 90.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 424.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 618.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.12%, in the last five days AWH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $5.47-2 price level, adding 2.56% to its value on the day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 558.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.05% in past 5-day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) showed a performance of 9.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.89 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.09% for stock’s current value.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the top institutional holder at AWH for having 8.65 Million shares of worth $26.68 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.98 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.27 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1717550 shares of worth $8.35 Million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.03 Million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.

