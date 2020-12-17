In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 1,788,280 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.09 trading at -$1.14 or -4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.8 Billion. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -103.03% from its 52-week high price of $55 and is indicating a premium of 35.66% from its 52-week low price of $17.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 787.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.04%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $29.23- price level, adding 7.32% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of -17.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.65 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +158.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.82% for stock’s current value.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 247 institutions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 18.72 Million shares of worth $705.79 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 12.62 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $475.82 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13228399 shares of worth $498.84 Million or 9.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $142.19 Million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.

