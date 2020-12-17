In recent trading session, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) saw 1,291,080 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at $0.19 or 7.04% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $390.77 Million. That current trading price of AXU’s stock is at a discount of -21.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.5 and is indicating a premium of 75.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 895.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.04%, in the last five days AXU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $2.95-2 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.83% in past 5-day. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) showed a performance of 17.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.06 Million shares which calculate 5.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.81 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.61% for stock’s current value.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Alexco Resource Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AXU for having 7.29 Million shares of worth $19.24 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, which was holding about 6.81 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.97 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7060253 shares of worth $16.94 Million or 5.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.17 Million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored