In last trading session, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw 2,826,889 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.04 or 5.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.6 Million. That closing price of PLIN’s stock is at a discount of -457.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.74 and is indicating a premium of 27.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.31%, in the last five days PLIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $1.04 price level, adding 18.39% to its value on the day. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -78.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.36% in past 5-day. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) showed a performance of 2.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 133.71 Million shares which calculate 53.92 days to cover the short interests.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -157.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at PLIN for having 73.85 Thousand shares of worth $50.96 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 72.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.03 Thousand.

