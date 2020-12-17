In last trading session, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw 1,463,237 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.47 trading at $0.22 or 6.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.87 Million. That closing price of MOGO’s stock is at a discount of -4.32% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 84.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.555. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 993.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mogo Inc. (MOGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.77%, in the last five days MOGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $3.56-2 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Mogo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.9% in past 5-day. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) showed a performance of 86.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 129.99 Million shares which calculate 61.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.35 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.1% for stock’s current value.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for Mogo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at MOGO for having 1.35 Million shares of worth $1.95 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 279.92 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $403.08 Thousand.

