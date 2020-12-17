In last trading session, 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw 3,636,345 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.83 trading at -$0.17 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.31 Billion. That closing price of EGHT’s stock is at a discount of -7.4% from its 52-week high price of $33.11 and is indicating a premium of 65.29% from its 52-week low price of $10.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 8×8, Inc. (EGHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.55%, in the last five days EGHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $33.11- price level, adding 6.89% to its value on the day. 8×8, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 68.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.95% in past 5-day. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) showed a performance of 63.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.69 Million shares which calculate 12.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.86% for stock’s current value.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 8×8, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +101.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.88% while that of industry is 6.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.4% in the current quarter and calculating 83.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132.72 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $138.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.92% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 276 institutions for 8×8, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EGHT for having 17.43 Million shares of worth $271.09 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, which was holding about 13.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.31 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6597892 shares of worth $130.44 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $67.6 Million in the company or a holder of 4.09% of company’s stock.

