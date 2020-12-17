In last trading session, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw 4,988,495 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at $0.05 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.32 Million. That closing price of MRKR’s stock is at a discount of -113.04% from its 52-week high price of $3.43 and is indicating a premium of 18.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 217.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days MRKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 23.7% to its value on the day. Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.87% in past 5-day. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) showed a performance of 12.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.68 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 334.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +396.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 272.67% for stock’s current value.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -22.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.53% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -45.5% in the current quarter and calculating -21.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRKR for having 5Million shares of worth $7.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, which was holding about 2Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 862737 shares of worth $1.29 Million or 1.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 594.86 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored