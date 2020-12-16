Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 488,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.73 Million, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 22.44% during that session. The CCNC stock price is -114.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.1 and 63.35% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 167.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Sporting 22.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the CCNC stock price touched $1.9601 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares have moved 59.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) have changed 16.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.6%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Code Chain New Continent Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 1.78 Thousand shares worth more than $1.6 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

