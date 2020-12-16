Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1,678,125 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $701.65 Million, closed the last trade at $3.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -52.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 50.68% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the AGEN stock price touched $3.79-2 or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved -9.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed -2.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +116.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 116.8% from current levels.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.22 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -53% for the current quarter and 27.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.88% with a share float percentage of 64.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.48 Million shares worth more than $53.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oracle Investment Management Inc, with the holding of over 13.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.54 Million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 4380721 shares of worth $16.21 Million while later fund manager owns 3.86 Million shares of worth $15.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

