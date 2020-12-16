Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 2,557,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.39 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 18.92% during that session. The XELB stock price is -40.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 69.7% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 158Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 393.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Sporting 18.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the XELB stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Xcel Brands, Inc. shares have moved -12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) have changed 38.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -35.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $0.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.61% from current levels.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.93 Million and $11.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.3% for the current quarter and 11.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -405.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.12% with a share float percentage of 19.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xcel Brands, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 163.85 Thousand shares worth more than $125.53 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&T Bank, with the holding of over 104.83 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.31 Thousand and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 151456 shares of worth $116.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 91Thousand shares of worth $69.72 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.

