SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of -5.63 and has seen 2,109,440 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.18 Million, closed the last trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 14.88% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -152.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and 69.95% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting 14.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the SGBX stock price touched $3.94-2 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, SG Blocks, Inc. shares have moved 23.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed 62.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 474.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 174.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.44% from current levels.

SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.48% with a share float percentage of 13.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SG Blocks, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 40.6 Thousand shares worth more than $73.49 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.79 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.82 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 19791 shares of worth $35.82 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.27 Thousand shares of worth $2.3 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

