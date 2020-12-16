Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1,574,833 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 8.89% during that session. The DSX stock price is -63.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.21 and 36.22% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 282.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 275.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Sporting 8.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the DSX stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 5.31%. Year-to-date, Diana Shipping Inc. shares have moved -36.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have changed 27.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 727.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.37% from current levels.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $47.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -265.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.58% with a share float percentage of 31.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diana Shipping Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 5.99 Million shares worth more than $8.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 3.48 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 Million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 2331975 shares of worth $3.24 Million while later fund manager owns 215.18 Thousand shares of worth $303.41 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

