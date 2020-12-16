Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,706,695 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The COCP stock price is -106.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 73.47% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Despite being -2.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the COCP stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 196.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have changed 69.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 223.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +240.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 206.12% from current levels.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.7%.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.78% with a share float percentage of 33.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.82 Million shares worth more than $3.56 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 689163 shares of worth $640.65 Thousand while later fund manager owns 489.42 Thousand shares of worth $454.97 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.

