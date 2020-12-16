Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2,539,339 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.94 Billion, closed the recent trade at $159.94 per share which meant it gained $2.03 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The ALXN stock price is -0.06% off its 52-week high price of $160.03 and 54.56% above the 52-week low of $72.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the ALXN stock price touched $160.03 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 47.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have changed 24.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $170.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.85% from current levels.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.43%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.5% and -3.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.8%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.52 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.4% for the current quarter and 9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.77%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.46% with a share float percentage of 93.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 1091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.84 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 Billion and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 5845438 shares of worth $668.89 Million while later fund manager owns 4.5 Million shares of worth $514.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

