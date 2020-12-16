Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 8,769,150 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.37 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 31.37% during that session. The ACRS stock price is -10.95% off its 52-week high price of $6.69 and 88.39% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 378.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Sporting 31.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the ACRS stock price touched $6.69-1 or saw a rise of 11.66%. Year-to-date, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 212.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have changed 85.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 555.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.37% from current levels.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.1%.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.13% with a share float percentage of 73.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.43 Million shares worth more than $8.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.43 Million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 694097 shares of worth $1.78 Million while later fund manager owns 543.38 Thousand shares of worth $1.4 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

