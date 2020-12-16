Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 1,512,957 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.32 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The TUP stock price is -21.9% off its 52-week high price of $38.18 and 96.33% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 825.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the TUP stock price touched $35.47- or saw a rise of 11.7%. Year-to-date, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have moved 265.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have changed 5.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.02% from current levels.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +521.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.62%, compared to 17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 210% and 655.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $448.99 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $425.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $417.2 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -93.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78% with a share float percentage of 80.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.37 Million shares worth more than $148.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.23 Million and represent 14.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.7% shares in the company for having 4280100 shares of worth $86.29 Million while later fund manager owns 3.11 Million shares of worth $104.62 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

