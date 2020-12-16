Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,271,300 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $530.78 Million, closed the last trade at $12.17 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 5.19% during that session. The SPWH stock price is -51.68% off its 52-week high price of $18.46 and 66.47% above the 52-week low of $4.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Sporting 5.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the SPWH stock price touched $12.71- or saw a rise of 4.25%. Year-to-date, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 51.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have changed -13.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $23.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.69% from current levels.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 310.64%, compared to -15.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.5% and -600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +56.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.05 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $244.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $258.15 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.72%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.5% with a share float percentage of 105.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.01 Million shares worth more than $85.98 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.9 Million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.3% shares in the company for having 4057168 shares of worth $58.06 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $19.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

