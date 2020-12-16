Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,118,322 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.6% during that session. The USAS stock price is -42.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 63.37% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 866.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 809.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) trade information

Sporting 4.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the USAS stock price touched $2.89-5 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have moved -13.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) have changed -1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.36% from current levels.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.75% with a share float percentage of 28.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 6.64 Million shares worth more than $17.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.76 Million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.54% shares in the company for having 6435178 shares of worth $17.31 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $9.02 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

