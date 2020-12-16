Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 5,827,197 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.53 Million, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 20.31% during that session. The POLA stock price is -41.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 79.7% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 676.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Sporting 20.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the POLA stock price touched $5.35-1 or saw a rise of 12.52%. Year-to-date, Polar Power, Inc. shares have moved 96.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) have changed 40.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 831.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 171.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.94% from current levels.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -377.6%.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.03% with a share float percentage of 34.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polar Power, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 576.3 Thousand shares worth more than $1.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 413.67 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.7% shares in the company for having 547734 shares of worth $1.73 Million while later fund manager owns 26.5 Thousand shares of worth $83.74 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

