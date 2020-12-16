Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,497,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.6 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -191.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 43.33% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 773.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 811.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the LKCO stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved -63.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed 43.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 549.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -162%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.13% with a share float percentage of 15.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 4.21 Million shares worth more than $2.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sicart Associates LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 441.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.47 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.1% shares in the company for having 194078 shares of worth $113.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 91.8 Thousand shares of worth $45.24 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored