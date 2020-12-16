Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,029,027 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.34 Million, closed the last trade at $3.3 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The IDXG stock price is -233.33% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 22.12% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 285.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 921.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.2.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the IDXG stock price touched $4.23-2 or saw a rise of 21.99%. Year-to-date, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 125.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 206.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 112.12% from current levels.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.05%, compared to 9.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.8% and 68.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.62 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.72 Million and $4.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.4% for the current quarter and 112.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -61.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.16% with a share float percentage of 18.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Interpace Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 284.73 Thousand shares worth more than $879.82 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 117.15 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $362.01 Thousand and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 31834 shares of worth $98.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 26.37 Thousand shares of worth $81.47 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.

